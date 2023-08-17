General Staff: Russia has lost 256,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17 that Russia had lost 256,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,329 tanks, 8,398 armored fighting vehicles, 7,641 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,169 artillery systems, 714 multiple launch rocket systems, 486 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 314 helicopters, 4,272 drones, and 18 boats.

On the morning of Aug. 17, Ukrainian forces shot down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's July 27 intelligence update, Russia has recently started using Ka-52M helicopters, "heavily modified" versions of the Ka-52 Alligator.

British intelligence estimated that Russia had lost around 40 standard Ka-52 helicopters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.