General Staff: Russia has lost 251,620 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 9 that Russia had lost 251,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,262 tanks, 8,290 armored fighting vehicles, 7,479 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,013 artillery systems, 711 multiple launch rocket systems, 469 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 312 helicopters, 4,175 drones, and 18 boats.