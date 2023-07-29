General Staff: Russia has lost 245,220 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 29 that Russia has lost 245,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 390 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,191 tanks, 8,167 armored fighting vehicles, 7,247 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,786 artillery systems, 698 multiple launch rocket systems, 457 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,007 drones, and 18 boats.