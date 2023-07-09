General Staff: Russia has lost 234,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 9 that Russia has lost 234,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 600 casualties Russian forces sustained just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,078 tanks, 7,964 armored fighting vehicles, 6,929 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,366 artillery systems, 668 multiple launch rocket systems, 413 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,685 drones, and 18 boats.