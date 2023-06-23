General Staff: Russia has lost 223,330 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 23 that Russia has lost 223,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 680 casualties on June 22.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,017 tanks, 7,798 armored fighting vehicles, 6,708 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,985 artillery systems, 617 multiple launch rocket systems, 379 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 307 helicopters, 3,447 drones, and 18 boats.