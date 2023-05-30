General Staff: Russia has lost 207,440 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 30 that Russia has lost 207,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 410 casualties on May 29.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,802 tanks, 7,469 armored fighting vehicles, 6,219 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,445 artillery systems, 575 multiple launch rocket systems, 332 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,092 drones, and 18 boats.