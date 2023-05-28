General Staff: Russia has lost 206,600 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on the morning of May 28 that Russian forces have lost 206,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 400 casualties over the past 24 hours.

Russia has also lost 3,797 tanks, 7,456 armored fighting vehicles, 6,192 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,425 artillery systems, 574 multiple launch rocket systems, 329 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 2,993 drones, and 18 boats, the military said.