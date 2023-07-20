General Staff: Russia has lost 240,010 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20 that Russia had lost 240,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,129 tanks, 8,065 armored fighting vehicles, 7,134 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,592 artillery systems, 692 multiple launch rocket systems, 433 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,918 drones, and 18 boats.