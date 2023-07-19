General Staff: Russia has lost 239,480 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 19 that Russia had lost 239,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,123 tanks, 8,059 armored fighting vehicles, 7,105 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,573 artillery systems, 689 multiple launch rocket systems, 430 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,885 drones, and 18 boats.