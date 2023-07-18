General Staff: Russia has lost 239,010 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 18 that Russia had lost 239,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,119 tanks, 8,051 armored fighting vehicles, 7,086 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,542 artillery systems, 689 multiple launch rocket systems, 428 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,839 drones, and 18 boats.