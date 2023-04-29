General Staff: Russia has lost 190,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 29 that Russia had lost 190,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,697 tanks, 7,184 armored fighting vehicles, 5,836 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,908 artillery systems, 543 multiple launch rocket systems, 294 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,471 drones, and 18 boats.