General Staff: Russia has lost 172,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 30 that Russia had lost 172,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,610 tanks, 6,974 armored fighting vehicles, 5,518 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,671 artillery systems, 526 multiple launch rocket systems, 278 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,239 drones, and 18 boats.