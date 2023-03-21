General Staff: Russia has lost 166,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 21 that Russia had lost 166,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 960 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,552 tanks, 6,879 armored fighting vehicles, 5,428 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,586 artillery systems, 507 multiple launch rocket systems, 270 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,167 drones, and 18 boats.