General Staff: Russia has lost 165,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20 that Russia had lost 165,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 700 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,537 tanks, 6,869 armored fighting vehicles, 5,416 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,577 artillery systems, 507 multiple launch rocket systems, 270 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,160 drones, and 18 boats.