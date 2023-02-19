General Staff: Russia has lost 142,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19 that Russia had lost 142,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 590 lost on Feb. 18.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,310 tanks, 6,545 armored fighting vehicles, 5,196 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,327 artillery systems, 469 multiple launch rocket systems, 243 air defense systems, 298 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,016 drones, and 18 boats.