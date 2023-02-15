General Staff: Russia has lost 139,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 15 that Russia had lost 139,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Over Feb. 14, Russian forces lost 690 soldiers, according to the report.

The General Staff said that Russia had also lost 3,290 tanks, 6,507 armored fighting vehicles, 5,161 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,303 artillery systems, 466 multiple launch rocket systems, 236 air defense systems, 298 airplanes, 286 helicopters, 2,011 drones, and 18 boats.

