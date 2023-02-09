General Staff: Russia has lost 135,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4 that Russia had lost 135,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with an estimated 910 lost over Feb. 8 alone.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,255 tanks, 6,468 armored fighting vehicles, 5,121 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,244 artillery systems, 463 multiple launch rocket systems, 232 air defense systems, 295 airplanes, 285 helicopters, 1,967 drones, and 18 boats.