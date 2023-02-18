Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia fired 16 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 6:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia fired 16 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 18, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in Khmelnytsky Oblast and a settlement in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast, resulted in damaged buildings and injured civilians.

According to the General Staff, the threat of missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The Russian offensive remains focused in the directions of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern Ukraine, but according to the General Staff, Russian forces continue to suffer heavy losses.

The report adds that Russian forces are shelling civilian areas under their control, including residential buildings, hospitals, and schools in order to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces carried out four airstrikes on areas with high concentrations of Russian military personnel and equipment.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
