Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Gay couple wins discrimination case against Ukraine at European Human Rights Court

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2023 3:51 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian gay couple has won a discrimination case against Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights, the court announced on June 1.

The judges concluded that the Ukrainian government had violated the right of Andrii Maimulakhin and Andrii Markiv to legalize their relationship.

The couple, represented by the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union and Nash Svit, an LGBT rights watchdog, applied to the European court in 2014 due to being unable to legalize their relationship in Ukraine.

The court said that the plaintiffs were discriminated against due to their sexual orientation and awarded them 5,000 euros ($5,380) in compensation.

"Unlike heterosexual couples who prefer not to marry for personal reasons, but still have the right to legal recognition and protection..., the applicants have neither access to marriage in Ukraine nor the opportunity to receive any alternative form of legal recognition," the court stated in its ruling.

During the proceedings, the Ukrainian state pointed out that the two applicants could regulate certain property aspects of their shared life under civil law.

The human rights court responded that such provisions are too limited and do not equal full recognition and protection of the spouses.

The judges pointed out the growing trend of legally recognizing same-sex relationships among the member states of the Council of Europe.

Ukraine's constitution defines marriage as between a man and a woman and the country's law does not recognize same-sex civil unions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in August 2022 that after the war, his government would explore solutions for the legalization of same-sex civil partnerships.

On March 7, 2023, Inna Sovsun, an MP from the Holos party, submitted a draft law on the registration of same-sex couples.

Judicial reform formally completed as second top judicial body is appointed
All 16 members of the High Qualification Commission, a judicial body that vets and nominates candidates for judicial jobs, have been appointed now. The final selection was made on June 1 by the High Council of Justice, the judiciary’s main governing body. The council, which makes final decisions on…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.