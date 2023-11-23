Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
G7 condemns North Korean weapons transfer to Russia

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 2:16 AM 2 min read
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on Sept. 13, 2023. (Vladimir Smirnov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the High Representative of the European Union, condemned arms transfer from North Korea to Russia as a direct violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Nov. 22.  

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UNSCRs," the statement reads. "We urge North Korea and Russia to abide by these UNSCRs and immediately cease all such activities."

Western officials are concerned about bilateral cooperation and military ties between the two countries. Earlier this month, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea sent over a million artillery shells to Russia.

With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, it has increasingly turned to other sources for military equipment, including North Korea.

According to U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a  "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine. In turn, Russia offers military technology and assists with North Korea's long-range attack capabilities, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear technology.

The Kremlin has denied accusations that it is using North Korean ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea is already one of the top backers of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the U.K. government.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
