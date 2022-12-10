Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
G7 calls for selection of Constitutional Court judges with crucial role for independent experts.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2022 2:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

G7 ambassadors commented on a bill on the selection of Ukrainian Constitutional Court judges that is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada next week.

"The adoption of a new selection procedure is necessary for appointments. It is important that DL 7662 allows for meaningful involvement of independent experts, including a casting vote," the ambassadors said on Twitter.

Legal experts, including think-tank DEJURE, have argued that the current version of the bill does not involve independent experts and will effectively give President Volodymyr Zelensky full control of the Constitutional Court.

A transparent and fair selection procedure for the Constitutional Court is a key condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
