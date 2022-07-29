G7 ambassadors visit Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter on July 29 that she and other G7 ambassadors “are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine.” Their visit comes almost a week after Russian forces attacked the Black Sea trade port in Odesa on July 23 a day after Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports. “Russia must respect the deal,” Simmons wrote.