News Feed, Russia, Drone attacks, Fuel, oil and gas, Oryol Oblast
Edit post

Fuel station in Russia's Oryol Oblast damaged following drone attack

by Olena Goncharova May 27, 2024 6:55 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A statue to Aleksey Yermolov, a 19th century Russian general, in the city center of Oryol, capital of Oryol Oblast. (Andrew Roth/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones crashed into a fuel station in Livny, a town in Russia's Oryol region, overnight on May 27, according to the local governor.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrei Klychkov said that part of the building facade was damaged.

First responders have been dispatched to the scene when another drone reportedly crashed at the same station. A driver of the local fire station was killed in the attack, according to Klychkov, and three other rescuers were injured.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify those claims.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Oryol Oblast is located in western Russia, and borders Kursk region to the southwest, Bryansk region to the northwest, and Tula region to the east.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

News Feed

1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
12:50 PM

Governor: 16 killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket.

The death toll of Russia’s May 25 strike on a building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 16, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the afternoon of May 26. Over 40 people are confirmed to have been wounded, and over a dozen more are considered missing, the National Police reported earlier the same day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
