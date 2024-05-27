Fuel station in Russia's Oryol Oblast damaged following drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones crashed into a fuel station in Livny, a town in Russia's Oryol region, overnight on May 27, according to the local governor.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrei Klychkov said that part of the building facade was damaged.

First responders have been dispatched to the scene when another drone reportedly crashed at the same station. A driver of the local fire station was killed in the attack, according to Klychkov, and three other rescuers were injured.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify those claims.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Oryol Oblast is located in western Russia, and borders Kursk region to the southwest, Bryansk region to the northwest, and Tula region to the east.