FT: Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war

The delegations have made significant progress on a 15-point draft deal including a ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal if Kyiv renounces NATO membership ambitions and accepts limits on its armed forces, the Financial Times reported, citing three unnamed officials involved in the talks.

The proposed deal also requires that Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases but gets security guarantees from allies such as the U.S., U.K. and Turkey, according to the publication.