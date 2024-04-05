Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, War, Business, News Feed
Edit post

French company Danone starts dissolution of its last subsidiary in Belarus

by Alexander Khrebet April 5, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
A factory belonging to the French dairy company Danone near Chekhov, Russia, on July 22, 2017. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The French dairy products company Danone launched a dissolution of its last subsidiary in Belarus, DanoneBel, independent Belarusian media outlet Plant B reported on April 4.

The yogurt maker has been operating in Belarus since 2008.

Danone had previously divested its stakes in two Belarusian factories located in Pruzhany and Shklou, according to the news story.

Several Western companies have left Belarus, a longtime Russian ally that has been involved in and supporting the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More foreign companies have abandoned or scaled back their operations in Russia as a response to the all-out war against Ukraine, which Moscow unleashed in late February 2022.

After Russia began its full-scale invasion, Danone initially said it would stay in Russia but changed course later in October 2022, pursuing a sale of its Russian operations.

Danone's Russian assets lost management control to the Russian government in July 2023 in Moscow's response to Western sanctions against Russian companies abroad.

Danone announced on March 22 that it had obtained the necessary regulatory approvals from Russia to dispose of its business in the country to Vamin R company. The closing of this disposal was expected in the coming weeks since the announcement.

The French company launched the transfer process of this business in October 2022.

According to the company, the total loss in its accounts amounts to $1.3 billion.

Reuters: Losses of foreign firms who exited Russia surpass $107 billion
The exit measures implemented by the Russian government, combined with writedowns, lost revenue, and other factors, account for the staggering figure, Reuters found.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.