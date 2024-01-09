Skip to content
Freight train derailed in Russia's far east

by Martin Fornusek January 9, 2024 10:18 AM 2 min read
A train runs on the Transbaikal Railway Railway in Chita, Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia, on Aug. 11, 2019. (Illustrative purposes only) (Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In Russia's far east, 14 freight train cars were derailed on Jan. 8 on the Aleur-Bushuley section of the Transbaikal Railway, according to the Russian Railways' Telegram channel.

No casualties or environmental damage were reported. The causes of the derailment are being determined.

A number of earlier railway incidents were linked to Ukrainian intelligence services. Ukrainian media claimed in late November and early December that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out two sabotages on the Baikal-Amur railway in Russia's Buryatia Republic.

The Jan. 8 incident reportedly took place at 7:17 p.m. Moscow time. The initial announcement said that 27 train cars were derailed, though the number was later updated to 14.

Adjacent tracks were damaged, and four trains going between Chita and Blagoveshchensk and between Moscow and Vladivostok were delayed, the Russian Railways said.

Alternative modes of transport are being organized for stranded passengers.

The Aleur-Bushuley lies in Zabaykalsky Krai, a region over 4,500 kilometers east of Moscow on Russia's borders with China and Mongolia.

The Transbaikal Railway is a section of the larger Trans-Siberian route, a key link between European Russia and the country's far-eastern regions. It is part of a larger network that also connects to Mongolia, China, and North Korea.

Media: SBU blows up another train in Russia’s far east
This was allegedly the second stage of an SBU operation to disable the Baikal-Amur railway line. This key railway route, crucial for Russian military logistics, runs north of the Trans-Siberian railway and is part of a network of tracks connecting Russia with China.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
