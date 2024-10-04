The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, France, Ukraine, Western aid, War, Caesar howitzer
Edit post

France to send another 12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, minister says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 4, 2024 11:41 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 15, 2022. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French-German defense company KNDS signed a deal on Oct. 3 for the supply of 12 Caesar howitzers financed by Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

The news came days after KNDS announced it had opened an office in Kyiv to support Ukraine carry out the domestic maintenance and repair of land systems and produce artillery ammunition.

"Increasing the production capacity of our defense industry helps to support Ukraine," Lecornu said.

France has supplied Ukraine with dozens of Caesar howitzers, a self-propelled artillery system capable of hitting targets up to 55 kilometers (34 miles) away.

The company said it makes around 800 systems used by or contracted for the Ukrainian army, including the Caesar, the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun tank, and the PzH 2000 armored howitzer.

KNDS is also planning to jointly manufacture NATO-standard 155 mm artillery ammunition and produce spare parts with the Ukrainian industry.

How Ukraine’s military has changed since it last paraded through the streets of Kyiv
On Aug. 24, 2021, Ukraine’s military finest paraded through the streets of Kyiv in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day. It would be the last time such an event was held, with Russia’s full-scale invasion meaning everything on display would be put to the test, with
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8.

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.