4 killed in Donetsk Oblast as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to local authorities, six people were killed, and at least 27 were wounded across Ukraine.

On the morning of March 14, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding at least three, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko. The missile strike also reportedly damaged six high-rise buildings in the city.

Earlier the same day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast and injured 14 more over the past 24 hours. Russia hit 12 settlements in the region, damaging more than 30 houses, four high-rises, industrial enterprises, and an administrative building, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 93 times, firing over 412 projectiles from mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, tanks, and drones, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks reportedly killed one person, wounded six more in the region, and damaged houses and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson.

The Russian military attacked more than six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging at least four houses, a State Emergency Service building, and its vehicles, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. There were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, missiles, and drones to attack six communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on March 13, according to the regional military administration. The Russian attacks killed one person and injured four in the village of Znob-Novhorodske, and damaged six houses in other settlements, the administration wrote.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had struck civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in the oblast. Local authorities received 46 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops hit four villages on March 13, according to the Northern Operational Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The General Staff later reported a Russian attack on another settlement in the region.

The Ochakiv community in southern Mykolaiv Oblast also came under Russian fire on March 13, Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor, reported. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia also shelled Luhansk Oblast's settlements of Makiivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka, the regional state administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Russia's all-out war against Ukraine has killed 8,231 civilians and injured 13,734 since Feb. 24, 2022, according to new data published by the United Nations Human Rights Office. However, the actual number of civilian casualties is expected to be significantly higher as data is currently unavailable from the occupied territories and the areas with intense hostilities.

