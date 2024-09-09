The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Journalist, Media
Edit post

Founder and co-host of Telegraph Ukraine podcast dies aged 32

by Elsa Court September 9, 2024 8:40 PM 1 min read
David Knowles, second to the right, alongside Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell, far left, during a recording of a Ukraine: The Latest episode in Kyiv in February 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

David Knowles, the founder and co-host of the Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast has passed away aged 32, the Telegraph said on Sept. 9.

Knowles died while in Gibraltar on Sept. 8 "following what was believed to be a cardiac arrest," the Telegraph wrote in an obituary.

Knowles launched Ukraine: The Latest as a Twitter space on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine: The Latest grew into a popular and award-winning weekday podcast that Knowles hosted alongside the Telegraph's Associate Editor Dom Nicholls and Assistant Comment Editor Francis Dearnley.

Editors and reporters from the Kyiv Independent frequently joined the podcast as guests. In February, the Telegraph recorded the podcast from the Kyiv Independent's office when Knowles and the team visited Ukraine.

Liliane Bivings, the Kyiv Independent's business editor, described his passing as "a huge loss for all of us."

"David was a crucial part of keeping the world informed about Ukraine. He was a great journalist, but more importantly a great person who was a joy to be around," Bivings said.

"It's hard to imagine someone who, through their work and sheer devotion to this fight every single day, made for a stronger antidote to Ukraine fatigue than David," Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell said.

The Ukrainian Embassy in London said that Knowles' "dedication to reporting the truth about the war in Ukraine and his commitment to telling the stories of those affected by it will never be forgotten."

Author: Elsa Court
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.