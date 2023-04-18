Former member of parliament killed on front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleh Barna, a former member of Ukraine's parliament, was killed in combat on the front line on April 18, the spokesperson for the Tavriisk defense forces, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, reported.

Barna was 55 years old when he was killed.

Barna, a human rights activist and politician, was a People's Deputy of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019. He began volunteering with Ukraine’s Armed Forces immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

A press officer who spoke to RBC Ukraine said that Barna’s body has yet to be recovered.

In response to news of Barna's death, former president Petro Poroshenko said he would not believe it "until the very end," calling on people to "hope and pray" for him.