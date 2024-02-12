Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, SBU
Former lawmaker Pashynskyi says home searched by SBU, NABU

by Nate Ostiller February 12, 2024 1:37 PM
Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi said on Feb. 12 that officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) searched his home.

The search was in relation to an almost ten-year-old investigation into controversial Ukrainian businessman Serhii Kurchenko, who fled Ukraine in 2014 and is accused of funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into his own pockets from the sale of state-owned natural resources. Kurchenko has lived in Russia since 2014.

Pashynskyi, who President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly referred to as a "criminal" in 2019, has been heavily involved in procuring weapons for the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

An investigation by the New York Times released in August 2023 found that a company associated with Pashynskyi has become the "biggest private arms supplier in Ukraine."

Pashynskyi highlighted his work procuring weapons for the army in a Facebook post on Feb. 12, in which he shared news of the search of his home by the SBU and NABU.

"I only have one request to the investigators - do not distract me with Kurchenko, please," he wrote.

Author: Nate Ostiller
