Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Former governor of Kherson Oblast Hennadii Lahuta dies at 49

by Daria Shulzhenko September 17, 2023 2:02 PM 2 min read
Hennadii Lahuta, a former head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, has died at the age of 49. (Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hennadii Lahuta, former head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, has died at the age of 49, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 17.

Prokudin did not provide details on the cause of Lahuta's death.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and share their grief," he wrote on Telegram.

Local media outlet Most reported, citing its unnamed sources, that Lahuta died at one of Kyiv's hospitals overnight on Sept. 17.

Lahuta was appointed as the governor of Kherson Oblast in October 2021, prior to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He has held the office for about eight months. President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Lahuta in July last year.

Most of Kherson Oblast was occupied by Russian forces in the early stage of the full-scale invasion.

According to Most, Lahuta left Kherson after the start of the full-scale invasion and "disappeared for almost half a year."

In early February, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that Lahuta was suspected of forgery of documents and fraud.

He faced up to 12 years behind bars with confiscation of property.

"One of the episodes, which is currently being investigated by the Ukrainian special services, concerns the illegal property acquisition. In particular, the former official appropriated a car that was given to him for temporary free use during the full-scale invasion," the SBU reported back then.

Oligarch Kolomoisky is behind bars. How did he get there and can he find a way out?
Ihor Kolomoisky’s recent arrest is the latest episode in a prolonged, hard-fought slide from grace for one of Ukraine’s most notorious oligarchs. At his height, he governed a region, controlled huge chunks of multiple industries, made good use of his massive TV network, and a cadre of loyal politic…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.