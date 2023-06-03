Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Foreign Ministry slams Hungarian government for Ukraine map without Crimea

by Igor Kossov June 3, 2023 7:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry rebuked the Hungarian government for a video posted on May 30 that appears to show a map of Ukraine without Crimea.

The 30-second clip urges an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, while showing an explosion superimposed over a map of Ukraine, where Crimea is missing. Officially, Hungary has not recognized Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

"Identifying the Crimean peninsula as territory that's not part of Ukraine goes against Budapest's repeated position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized borders," Ukraine's foreign ministry stated.

The ministry urged Budapest to stop validating Russia's claims and to abide by Hungary's international obligations as a member of the UN, the EU and NATO.

Author: Igor Kossov
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

