Foreign Ministry slams Hungarian government for Ukraine map without Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry rebuked the Hungarian government for a video posted on May 30 that appears to show a map of Ukraine without Crimea.

The 30-second clip urges an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, while showing an explosion superimposed over a map of Ukraine, where Crimea is missing. Officially, Hungary has not recognized Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

"Identifying the Crimean peninsula as territory that's not part of Ukraine goes against Budapest's repeated position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized borders," Ukraine's foreign ministry stated.

The ministry urged Budapest to stop validating Russia's claims and to abide by Hungary's international obligations as a member of the UN, the EU and NATO.