Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Minister: Ukraine to send several dozen rescuers to Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 11:53 PM 1 min read
Search and rescue efforts continue at the site in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2023, following the earthquakes that hit Turkey's Kahramanmaras. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may send several dozen emergency workers to Turkey to assist in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on national TV. Kuleba added that this amount of Ukrainian rescue personnel will permit Ukraine to aid Turkey without “harming the capabilities of rescue services in Ukraine.”

Two powerful quakes at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. The earthquakes have killed at least 2,316 people in Turkey, according to the country's disaster agency. In neighboring Syria, over 1,293 people have died, the government and rescue organizations reported, cited by AFP.

A massive rescue operation is underway with almost 20,000 first responders working on the sites, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said, according to CNN.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has received more than 20 requests from Ukrainians who cannot get in touch with their relatives in Turkey, according to Kuleba.

"As of now, we do not have information if any Ukrainian citizens were injured in the earthquakes, but the rubble is being cleared out, so the information will be updated," the minister said on the evening of Feb. 6.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.