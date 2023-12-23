Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 23, injuring five people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Russian troops reportedly attacked Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovskyi District, targeting a facility in Kurakhove.

Five men, aged 35, 49, 50, and 56, who were working at the time of the attack, suffered injuries of varying degrees. One of the injured men is reportedly in serious condition.

The facility's infrastructure was also damaged by the attack.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor General's Office has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident for potentially violating the rules of war.