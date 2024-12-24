Fire damages United Russia party office in Arkhangelsk, official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Russia party office in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk was targeted in an arson attack, party representative Vladimir Zhgilyov reported on Dec. 24.

United Russia is the party of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's ruling political faction.

The Arkhangelsk office was hit with a Molotov cocktail overnight, Zhgilyov said. The identity of the saboteurs is unkown. Zhgilyov claimed it was the work of an "extremist."

No casualties were reported.

The office was storing "humanitarian aid" for Russia's front-line military personnel and for orphanages in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, according to Zhgilyov. Some of the boxes were destroyed in the fire.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Zhgilyov's claims.

Recent arson attacks in Russia have targeted military enlistment offices, post offices, shopping centers, police cars, and banks, according to the Moscow Times.

Partisan groups also regularly carry out acts of sabotage both within Russia and in occupied areas of Ukraine. The National Resistance Center reported on Feb. 27 that Ukrainian resistance activitsts blew up a United Russia party office in occupied Nova Kakhovka.