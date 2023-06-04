Estonian PM: NATO threatens Russia's imperialism, not its security

This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking to the media from a security conference in Singapore, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's narrative that NATO had a role to play in its invasion of Ukraine sees a great deal of play in Asia and must be refuted.

"Here they talk about the expansion of NATO as a process that is somehow not connected with the will of the countries, but I refute this," Kallas told the Estonian publication ERR on June 4.

On its part, "Russia is behaving like the last colonial power that is actually trying to colonize and expand its empire," Kallas went on.

The prime minister said that NATO threatens not Russia's security but Russia's imperialism.

She further called for more cooperation between the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reduce their reliance on unreliable powers.