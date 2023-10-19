Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland rejects Russian nationals' property acquisitions, citing security grounds

by Nate Ostiller October 19, 2023 5:38 PM 1 min read
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (L) speaks with Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen as they attend a NATO Council Defence Ministers Session, at the NATO's headquarters in Brussels, on Oct. 12, 2023. (SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland's Defense Ministry blocked three planned property acquisitions by Russian nationals due to concerns that they would "hinder" national defense, the ministry said in a press release on Oct. 19.

The sales that were rejected were in the Finnish localities of Ruokolahti and Kitee, both located about 25 kilometers from the Russian border.

On Oct. 14, it was reported that Finland was considering banning Russian citizens and other non-European Economic Area (EEA) citizens from purchasing certain types of property in Finnish territory, citing security concerns.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that a complete ban was also under consideration.

The tightened restrictions on the purchase of real estate by foreigners would also include foreign companies.

In mid-September, Finland banned entry to Russian-registered cars only days after the Baltic countries instituted the same measure.

A militarily neutral country for decades, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, a little more than a year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Putin holds talks with Xi; Lavrov says North Korea will help Moscow win
Key development on Oct. 18: * Putin holds talks with Xi * Lavrov in North Korea says Pyongyang will help Moscow win * 20 ATACMS are in Ukraine, writes the New York Times * Russia kills 4 people killed in Zaporizhzhia Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beij…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.