Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FIFA removes suspension on under-17 Russian athletes competing in international football

by Sonya Bandouil October 5, 2023 3:30 AM 1 min read
A Ukraine 'Football stands together' flag is seen prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023. in London, England. (Photo credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

FIFA announced that under-17 athletes from Russia will now be able to participate in international football competitions under neutral colors.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, announced a similar decision last week, allowing players from Russia to compete in European matches.

The conditions of the reintegration include not having the Russian national flag or colors on display at matches and playing under the name “Football Union of Russia,” according to Politico.

The FIFA ban was implemented in Feb. 2022 in response to the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Multiple international sports organizations followed suit, including, the International Ice Hockey Federation, World Rugby, Formula One, and the International Olympic Committee.  

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag should be banned from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Russian athletes will be competing under neutral colors.

“Russia as a country has no place [at the Olympic Games] when it has committed war crimes and deported children,” Macron said on Sept. 7.

The decision to lift the suspension has led to international teams boycotting matches against teams from Russia. Football associations from England, Poland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway have announced they would not compete against teams from Russia, according to The Athletic.

The Ukrainian Football Association appealed to FIFA and UEFA in an official letter, urging the organizations to reconsider their decisions while the war is ongoing.

“While we fully support any action aimed at helping children, this decision seems blind to the suffering of Ukrainian children,” the UAF statement said.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.