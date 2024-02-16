Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, U.S., Business
Edit post

FBI informant charged with lying about Biden family's ties to Ukrainian business

by Abbey Fenbert February 16, 2024 2:07 AM 2 min read
Hunter Biden speaks to media in Washington, DC, US, on Dec. 13, 2023. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informant was charged on Feb. 15 with making false claims about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with a Ukrainian energy company.

The informant, Alexander Smirnov, told his handler in summer 2020 that the Bidens sought two $5 million bribes from the energy firm Burisma in 2015 and 2016. Smirnov claimed that the payments were meant to shield Burisma from a government investigation.

The claims were included in a report released by congressional Republicans in July 2023 regarding the Bidens' alleged criminal activities.

The allegations helped spur a Republican effort to impeach President Biden. Lawmakers allege that Hunter Biden profited from foreign business dealings, specifically in Ukraine and China, while his father served as Vice President under President Barack Obama.

The charges against Smirnov will likely undermine the allegations of corruption.

Special counsel David Weiss, who has separately charged Hunter Biden on counts of firearm and tax violations, said the Burisma bribery claims were lies and charged Smirnov with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record.

Smirnov is a permanent resident of the United States and was arrested in Las Vegas on Feb. 14 after returning to the U.S. from overseas. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Ukraine war latest: White House says Avdiivka may fall to Russia as Ukraine runs out of shells
Key developments on Feb. 15: * White House: Avdiivka may fall to Russia as Ukraine runs out of shells * Stoltenberg: Ukraine to receive 1 million drones from allies in 2024 * At least 11 injured, homes, infrastructure damaged in morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine * Financial Times: Hunga…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.