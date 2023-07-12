Explosion injures 6 in Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion in the afternoon of July 12 in Zaporizhzhia has injured six people, including a child, Zaporizhzhia's First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Vlasiuk told Suspilne.

According to Vlasiuk, three people were hospitalized for their injuries.

When specifying the sustained injuries, he noted that a woman had a leg wound and other victims were hit with shrapnel at various degrees of of varying severity.

While the explosion's origin has not been officially confirmed, local media reported finding fallen debris from a Russian drone in one of the city's parks.

Earlier on July 12, Ukraine's Air Force reported that it shot down 11 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight. Russian forces reportedly launched Iranian-made Shahed 131 and 136 drones on Ukraine from the northeast near Kursk.