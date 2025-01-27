Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk amid drone attack, apartment building damaged in Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several explosions were heard overnight on Jan. 27 in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi as Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv urged residents to stay in shelters, as the air raid alert had been active in the region for over two hours.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast had previously been targeted by Russia on Jan. 15, with the attack damaging "critical infrastructure facilities" in the area, though no casualties were reported at that time.

Meanwhile, a drone attack on Jan. 27 also damaged a multi-story residential building in Dnipro, affecting the technical floor, windows, and doors on the upper levels.

The explosion and debris caused significant damage to vehicles parked nearby. No immediate reports of injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.