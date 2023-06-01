Explosion at Emergency Service grounds in Kharkiv kills 2 cadets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two cadets of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service died after an explosion at training grounds in Kharkiv on May 31.

The victims, aged 21 and 22, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the local outlet Kharkiv Times reported with reference to the speaker of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office Dmytro Chubenko.

A 20-year-old cadet was also injured but his life is not in danger, the report said. The victims were 3rd-year male students at the National University of Civil Defense of Ukraine.

According to Suspilne, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the premises of the university's dormitory.

The cadets were given a task by their supervisor to remove the explosive substance from an ammunition round.

The supervisor threatened them that should they fail, the entire platoon will have their passes revoked and will have to run around the courtyard, according to Suspilne’s source.

There were supposedly no instructors present when the two cadets were carrying out their task, Suspilne added.

An investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.

Following the cadets’ deaths, four of the university’s officials were suspended, according to Suspilne.