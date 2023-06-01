Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosion at Emergency Service grounds in Kharkiv kills 2 cadets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 6:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two cadets of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service died after an explosion at training grounds in Kharkiv on May 31.

The victims, aged 21 and 22,  succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the local outlet Kharkiv Times reported with reference to the speaker of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office Dmytro Chubenko.

A 20-year-old cadet was also injured but his life is not in danger, the report said. The victims were 3rd-year male students at the National University of Civil Defense of Ukraine.

According to Suspilne, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the premises of the university's dormitory.

The cadets were given a task by their supervisor to remove the explosive substance from an ammunition round.

The supervisor threatened them that should they fail, the entire platoon will have their passes revoked and will have to run around the courtyard, according to Suspilne’s source.

There were supposedly no instructors present when the two cadets were carrying out their task, Suspilne added.

An investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.

Following the cadets’ deaths, four of the university’s officials were suspended, according to Suspilne.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
