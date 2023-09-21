Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosion and blackout reported in Tula, Russia

by Abbey Fenbert September 22, 2023 12:49 AM 1 min read
A power outage in the city of Tula, Russia, on Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo via Meduza / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A loud explosion in the city of Tula, Russia, on Sept. 21 was followed by a major power outage in one district, the Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on Telegram.

Residents reported hearing sounds of an explosion before the lights went out in the city's Zarechensky district.

The Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti claimed that 5,000 residents in the Zarechensky district lost power.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry claimed the blackout was caused by technical failure, and was not connected to sounds of an explosion.

"Work to restore power supply to the Zarechensky district of the city of Tula will be completed in the near future," the ministry said.

The ministry's statement also speculated that the noises residents attributed to an explosion were caused instead by an aircraft transitioning "to supersonic speed."

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches mass missile attack on energy infrastructure; Ukraine reportedly hits airbase in Crimea
Key developments on Sept. 21: * Russia launches first mass missile attack on energy infrastructure in six months * Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian air base in Crimea * Kyiv receives military aid from Germany, Sweden, funding from U.S. * U.K. Defense Ministry: Lack of rotations likely one of…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.