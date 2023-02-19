Exhibit in Netherlands shows ambulance hit by Russian attack in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

An exhibit featuring an ambulance used by first responders in Ukraine that was hit by Russian attacks opened in the Netherlands on Feb. 18 to draw attention to the horrors of war.

The "Tour De Ambulance" exhibit includes a single ambulance that was shelled in Kharkiv Oblast in September when Russian forces attacked a local medical outpost.

Several ambulances were destroyed, and medical facilities were severely damaged in the attacks, leaving local residents without access to medical care.

"Tour De Ambulance is one vehicle containing the stories of multitudes: doctors, rescue workers, first responders, and civilians who became victims of Russia’s war crimes since February 24th, 2022 — the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the exhibit's website reads.

"It also represents the horrors endured by those who survive, facing constant disruptions to all the infrastructure that makes it possible to live with dignity."

The exhibit, organized by the Luxembourg-based nonprofit Ukraine Is Calling (LUkraine ASBL), will be held from Feb. 18 to March 1 in various cities around the Netherlands.