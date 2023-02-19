Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Exhibit in Netherlands shows ambulance hit by Russian attack in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2023 5:14 AM 1 min read
An ambulance used by first responders in Ukraine that was hit by Russian attacks on display at an exhibit that opened in the Netherlands on Feb. 18, 2023 to draw attention to the horrors of war. (Oscar W Mannbro/ Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An exhibit featuring an ambulance used by first responders in Ukraine that was hit by Russian attacks opened in the Netherlands on Feb. 18 to draw attention to the horrors of war.

The "Tour De Ambulance" exhibit includes a single ambulance that was shelled in Kharkiv Oblast in September when Russian forces attacked a local medical outpost.

Several ambulances were destroyed, and medical facilities were severely damaged in the attacks, leaving local residents without access to medical care.

"Tour De Ambulance is one vehicle containing the stories of multitudes: doctors, rescue workers, first responders, and civilians who became victims of Russia’s war crimes since February 24th, 2022 — the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the exhibit's website reads.

"It also represents the horrors endured by those who survive, facing constant disruptions to all the infrastructure that makes it possible to live with dignity."

The exhibit, organized by the Luxembourg-based nonprofit Ukraine Is Calling (LUkraine ASBL), will be held from Feb. 18 to March 1 in various cities around the Netherlands.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.