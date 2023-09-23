Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ex-Wagner group commander arrested in Norway for attempting to illegally cross back into Russia

by Nate Ostiller September 23, 2023 2:41 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrey Medvedev, the former Wagner Group commander who made headlines in January 2023 for escaping to Norway in a bid to seek asylum, was arrested by Norwegian authorities near Kirkenes after trying to cross back into Russia.

The latest news about Medvedev was reported by the local Norwegian news site The Barents Observer on Sept. 22.

Since Medvedev’s first arrival in Norway, he spoke out about various war crimes committed by the Wagner Group and stated he was willing to testify against the late former Wagner Group commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Medvedev was also arrested by Norwegian police in February 2023 after a bar fight.

After stating that he feared for his life if he were to return to Russia, Medvedev sought asylum in Norway but also expressed concern that he might be extradited to Ukraine for his role in war crimes committed by Wagner Group forces.

According to The Barents Observer, fear of being extradited to Ukraine was the reason Medvedev attempted to return to Russia.

In previous interviews with The Barents Observer, Medvedev said he had no plans to return to Russia.

Author: Nate Ostiller
