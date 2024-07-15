Ex-intelligence officer released on bail for $219,000

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was released on bail on July 15 for Hr 9 million ($219,450) following his arrest in April 2023, Suspilne news outlet reported.

Roman Chervinsky previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinsky, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officials, the colonel, along with other people, decided to arbitrarily conduct a special operation to arbitrarily seize a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft whose pilot allegedly agreed to defect to Ukraine. State authorities did not approve the operation.

Chervinsky's actions, the investigation revealed, allowed Russia to discover the location of the Ukrainian Air Force and aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. Moscow then launched a strike against the area in July 2022, killing a unit commander and injuring 17 other Ukrainian servicemen.

Chervinsky was ultimately charged with "exceeding authority or official authority by a military official."

The ex-intelligence officer has also been linked to the Sept. 2022 attack on the Russian Nord Stream pipeline.