News Feed, HUR, SBU, Ukraine's military intelligence, Ukraine at war
Ex-intelligence officer released on bail for $219,000

by Rachel Amran July 16, 2024 12:44 AM 1 min read
Ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky in the courtroom on May 15, 2023. (RFE/RL) 
The Ukrainian ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was released on bail on July 15 for Hr 9 million ($219,450) following his arrest in April 2023, Suspilne news outlet reported.

Roman Chervinsky previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinsky, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officials, the colonel, along with other people, decided to arbitrarily conduct a special operation to arbitrarily seize a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft whose pilot allegedly agreed to defect to Ukraine. State authorities did not approve the operation.

Chervinsky's actions, the investigation revealed, allowed Russia to discover the location of the Ukrainian Air Force and aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. Moscow then launched a strike against the area in July 2022, killing a unit commander and injuring 17 other Ukrainian servicemen.

Chervinsky was ultimately charged with "exceeding authority or official authority by a military official."

The ex-intelligence officer has also been linked to the Sept. 2022 attack on the Russian Nord Stream pipeline.  

Author: Rachel Amran
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
