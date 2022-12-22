Ex-CEO of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Rogozin reportedly injured in Donetsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos ex-CEO Dmitry Rogozin was wounded by an artillery hit in Russian-occupied Donetsk on Dec. 21, his aide reportedly told Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti. He was staying with a group of military advisers when their hotel came under fire. "Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in the back and was hospitalized. There is no threat to his life. The people accompanying him also suffered various injuries," the aide said.

Russian independent news outlet SOTA, however, said that Rogozin was wounded in one of the Donetsk city restaurants where he was celebrating his birthday. According to SOTA, Vitaliy Khotsenko, a leader of Moscow-installed proxies in Donetsk was injured, while his bodyguard and another person were killed.