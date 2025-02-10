European Investment Bank head Calvino arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) head, Nadia Calvino, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 10, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, announced.

The news comes as 19 EU member states have proposed expanding financing for arms production through the EIB on Jan 31.

The step aims to ensure that the European defense industry responds appropriately to both short- and long-term challenges, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv signed a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank under the Recovery III project at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin last year.