Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, European Union, European Investment Bank, Kyiv
Edit post

European Investment Bank head Calvino arrives in Kyiv

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 10, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read
The European Investment Bank head, Nadia Calvino, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 10, 2025. (Katarina Mathernova / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) head, Nadia Calvino, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 10, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, announced.

The news comes as 19 EU member states have proposed expanding financing for arms production through the EIB on Jan 31.

The step aims to ensure that the European defense industry responds appropriately to both short- and long-term challenges, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv signed a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank under the Recovery III project at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin last year.

Trump claims ‘progress’ on ending Russia-Ukraine war, confirms contact with Putin
“If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversations. I do believe we’re making progress,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.