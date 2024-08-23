Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovakia, Lukoil, Russian oil industry, European Commission
European Commission sees 'no reason to be concerned' about ban on Lukoil's oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia

by Kateryna Hodunova August 23, 2024 7:43 PM 2 min read
European Commission examined the situation with Russian Lukoil's oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia
The Russian multinational energy corporation Lukoil depot of Neder-Over-Heembeek in Brussels, Belgium on Aug. 7, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
European Commission has examined the situation with Russian Lukoil's oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia and found "no reason for concern," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 23.

In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking Lukoil, one of the largest oil companies in Russia, from transiting crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline running through Ukrainian territory.

The move aims to cut off one of the Kremlin's sources of income used to finance its war against Ukraine. Kyiv's ban does not apply to other Russian oil exporters who still use the pipeline.

Hungary and Slovakia were among the countries that criticized Kyiv's decision, as they receive Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told RFE/RL that the European Commission had examined information from all sides, including Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Croatia, which offered to transport oil through its territory when Kyiv blocked Lukoil's transit.

"Crude oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline continue, and there is currently no problem with their safety," Dombrovskis said.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed to the European Commission that oil transit from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia was not affected, as Lukoil is not its owner, according to Dombrovskis.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are actively working with interested member states on alternative solutions, including through the Janaf Adriatic Pipeline (in Croatia)," he said.

"On a broader scale, we renewed our calls on member states to accelerate their efforts to reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels," Dombrovskis added.

In July, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped transit of Lukoil oil because of sanctions imposed by Kyiv against the Russian company.

Budapest argued that Ukraine's decision violated the Association Agreement, but the European Union disagreed. Brussels also saw no signs that the suspension of Lukoil's oil transit undermined Hungary and Slovakia's energy security.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal denied on Aug. 1 that the ban on the transit of Lukoil's oil through Ukrainian territory violates the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, echoing the European Commission's statement.

Commenting on Hungary's and Slovakia's reaction to the ban, Shmyhal called it "extremely politicized and manipulative."

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
